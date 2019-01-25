Cheers & Jeers: Oscars 2019 Noms, 'Project Blue Book' & Wednesday TV (VIDEO)
TV Insider
The latest Cheers & Jeers are in, and Damian Holbrook is rounding up the biggest TV "goodies and baddies" of the last two weeks!
The Wednesday night TV lineup, History Channel's Project Blue Book, and more are getting the thumbs up or thumbs down this time around. Holbrook also sizes up this year's Academy Award nominations, cheering some and jeering others. All we'll say one involves a TV vet and another a beloved documentary.
Cheers & Jeers: The Best and Worst of Television in 2018 (PHOTOS)
The good, the bad, the best and even the blah. It's that time of the year, kids!
Check out the roundup in the video below, and stay tuned for more Cheers & Jeers every other week!AlertMe