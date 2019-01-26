'Tigtone' Sneak Peek: Fred Willard's Character 'Crackers' Makes His Debut (VIDEO)

Tigtone is Adult Swim's new series from the minds Andrew Koehler and Benjamin Martian, who also serve as executive producers with Blake Anderson (Workaholics).

The animated fantasy series tells the the saga of a quest-addicted hero (Tigtone) who "slashes his way through a satirical fantasy universe with melodramatic ferocity and a complete disregard for the collateral damage he inflicts along the way."

This Sunday's all-new episode features the voice of comedian and actor Fred Willard (Modern Family, Best in Show) as the character “Crackers.” Lucy Davis (Wonder Woman, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) stars as the Queen and Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron) voices Helpy, Tigtone’s eager sidekick.

This season also includes special guest stars such as Alan Oppenheimer (Passions), Gregg Turkington (On Cinema), and John Waters (Feud).

In the exclusive clip below, Tigtone meets Crackers, a wizard, who discovers that someone is redirecting the magic energy from the moon for their own personal gain. Check out the sneak peek below:

Tigtone, Sundays, 12 am /11c, Adult Swim