'Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You' Trailer: First Look at the Lifetime Biopic (VIDEO)

Lifetime's next biopic film is here! Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You will feature the professional and personal journey of superstar Olivia Newton-John.

The film, slated to premiere February 16 on the network, sees Newton-John's fellow Aussie actress Delta Goodrem (The Voice Australia) take on the lead role as the story delves into the Grease star's public and private persona. Goodrem, also a singer, has re-recorded Newton-John's hits for the film.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Lifetime's trailer for the movie, which will include the singer's numerous battles with cancer and her strong will to survive. With a career spanning over five decades, Newton-John's story is filled with ups and downs, which will be on full display.

As seen in the clip below, that also means we'll see her working on projects like Grease and her "Let's Get Physical" music video.

Joining Goodrem in the cast are Hugo Johnstone-Burt (San Andreas) , Todd Lasance (The Flash, The Vampire Diaries), Richard Brancatisano (Chasing Life), Anthony Brandon Wong (The Matrix Revolutions), Morgan Griffin (San Andreas, The Sleepover Club), and Georgia Flood (American Princess, Wentworth).

Get your sneak peek of the action in the preview and don't miss the film when it debuts February 16 on Lifetime.

