Daytime Emmys 2019: The Complete List of Pre-Nominations in Drama Categories

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have unveiled the drama performer pre-nominations for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Landing in the top categories are names that any soap enthusiast will recognize, hailing from fan-favorite daytime dramas like General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and more.

"We are very proud to officially launch the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses," Brent Stanton, Executive Director, Daytime Emmy Awards Administration said in a statement. "We are also very excited that this year the pre-nomination round includes the very talented performers from the Digital Drama Series."

As Stanton noted, among the well-known televised dramas are a slew of other titles from the digital world including Giants, Jacqueline and Jilly and more.

"Following the success of last year's show, we look forward to the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards being even bigger and better," said David Michaels, Senior Vice President, and Executive Producer, Daytime Emmy Awards. "Today's list of talent bodes well for a spirited competition and a star-studded show."

The official nominations will be announced on March 20, but for now you can check out the pre-nominees below.

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Michelle Stafford, General Hospital

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Drake Hogestyn, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Stephen Nichols, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless

Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Kirsten Storms, General Hospital

Sal Stowers, Days of Our Lives

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series

Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Thad Luckinbill, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Wes Ramsey, General Hospital

Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives

Christopher Sean, Days of Our Lives

Aaron D. Spears, The Bold and the Beautiful

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Younger Actress In a Drama Series

Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless

Kiara Barnes, The Bold and the Beautiful

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Hayley Erin, General Hospital

Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless

Camryn Hamm, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Nia Sioux, The Bold and the Beautiful

Lexi Stevenson, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Actor In a Drama Series

Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives

Adain Bradley, The Bold and the Beautiful

Noah Alexander Gerry, The Young and the Restless

Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young and the Restless

William Lipton, General Hospital

Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives

Garren Stitt, General Hospital

Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Drama Series

Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Days of Our Lives

Patricia Bethune, General Hospital

Wayne Brady, The Bold and the Beautiful

Daniel Hall, The Young and the Restless

Monica Horan, The Bold and the Beautiful

Cassandra James, General Hospital

Kelly Kruger, The Young and the Restless

Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Jeremy Ray Valdez, The Bold and the Beautiful

James Read, General Hospital

Hunter Tylo, The Bold and the Beautiful

Danny Woodburn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Lead Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Nikko Austen Smith, Jacqueline and Jilly

Vanessa Baden Kelly, Giants

Ji Bak, Only Children

Ashley Clements, Sona

Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series

Liana Liberato, Light as a Feather

Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU, UMC

Haley Ramm, Light as a Feather

Alesha Reneé, The Rich and the Ruthless

Liz Vassey, Riley Parra

Outstanding Lead Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Mitchell Anderson, After Forever

Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series

James Bland, Giants

Richard Brooks, The Rich and the Ruthless

Richard Brooks, Jacqueline and Jilly

Yuri Lowenthal, Orbital Redux

Kevin Spirtas, After Forever

Tim Wardell, Only Children

Brian White, Bronx SIU, UMC

Wayne Wilcox, Only Children

Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Marion Akpan, Anacostia

Crystal Brown, Giants

Erin Cherry, After Forever

Celeste Fianna, The Bay The Series

Cady Huffman, After Forever

Joy McElveen, Giants

Carolyn Ratteray, Riley Parra

Irene Roseen, The Rich and the Ruthless

Victoria Rowell, Jacqueline and Jilly

Karrueche Tran, The Bay The Series

Brianne Tju, Light as a Feather

Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Matthew Ashford, The Bay The Series

Ameer Baraka, Bronx SIU, UMC

Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series

Carl Gilliard, Giants

Wil Lash, Anacostia

Tremayne Norris, Anacostia

Marc Anthony Samuel, Orbital Redux

Sean Samuels, Giants

Terrence Terrell, Giants

Alex Wyse, Only Children

Outstanding Guest Performer In a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Denise Boutte, Bronx SIU, UMC

Lou Diamond Phillips, Conversations in L.A.

Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay The Series

Anita Gillette, After Forever

A. Martinez, The Bay The Series

Amy Pietz, Conversations in L.A.

J. August Richards, Giants

Eric Roberts, New Dogs, Old Tricks

Kelsey Scott, Giants

Marina Sirtis, Riley Parra