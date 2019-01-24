Daytime Emmys 2019: The Complete List of Pre-Nominations in Drama Categories
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences have unveiled the drama performer pre-nominations for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.
Landing in the top categories are names that any soap enthusiast will recognize, hailing from fan-favorite daytime dramas like General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and more.
"We are very proud to officially launch the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards with this list of extremely talented actors and actresses," Brent Stanton, Executive Director, Daytime Emmy Awards Administration said in a statement. "We are also very excited that this year the pre-nomination round includes the very talented performers from the Digital Drama Series."
As Stanton noted, among the well-known televised dramas are a slew of other titles from the digital world including Giants, Jacqueline and Jilly and more.
"Following the success of last year's show, we look forward to the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards being even bigger and better," said David Michaels, Senior Vice President, and Executive Producer, Daytime Emmy Awards. "Today's list of talent bodes well for a spirited competition and a star-studded show."
The official nominations will be announced on March 20, but for now you can check out the pre-nominees below.
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series
Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless
Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Michelle Stafford, General Hospital
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Scott Clifton, The Bold and the Beautiful
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Drake Hogestyn, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Stephen Nichols, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Drama Series
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives
Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless
Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Kirsten Storms, General Hospital
Sal Stowers, Days of Our Lives
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series
Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Thad Luckinbill, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives
Wes Ramsey, General Hospital
Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives
Christopher Sean, Days of Our Lives
Aaron D. Spears, The Bold and the Beautiful
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Outstanding Younger Actress In a Drama Series
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless
Kiara Barnes, The Bold and the Beautiful
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Hayley Erin, General Hospital
Cait Fairbanks, The Young and the Restless
Camryn Hamm, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Nia Sioux, The Bold and the Beautiful
Lexi Stevenson, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Younger Actor In a Drama Series
Lucas Adams, Days of Our Lives
Adain Bradley, The Bold and the Beautiful
Noah Alexander Gerry, The Young and the Restless
Tristan Lake Leabu, The Young and the Restless
William Lipton, General Hospital
Kyler Pettis, Days of Our Lives
Garren Stitt, General Hospital
Zach Tinker, The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Guest Performer In a Drama Series
Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Days of Our Lives
Patricia Bethune, General Hospital
Wayne Brady, The Bold and the Beautiful
Daniel Hall, The Young and the Restless
Monica Horan, The Bold and the Beautiful
Cassandra James, General Hospital
Kelly Kruger, The Young and the Restless
Kate Mansi, Days of Our Lives
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Jeremy Ray Valdez, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Read, General Hospital
Hunter Tylo, The Bold and the Beautiful
Danny Woodburn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Lead Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Nikko Austen Smith, Jacqueline and Jilly
Vanessa Baden Kelly, Giants
Ji Bak, Only Children
Ashley Clements, Sona
Jade Harlow, The Bay The Series
Liana Liberato, Light as a Feather
Shanti Lowry, Bronx SIU, UMC
Haley Ramm, Light as a Feather
Alesha Reneé, The Rich and the Ruthless
Liz Vassey, Riley Parra
Outstanding Lead Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Mitchell Anderson, After Forever
Kristos Andrews, The Bay The Series
James Bland, Giants
Richard Brooks, The Rich and the Ruthless
Richard Brooks, Jacqueline and Jilly
Yuri Lowenthal, Orbital Redux
Kevin Spirtas, After Forever
Tim Wardell, Only Children
Brian White, Bronx SIU, UMC
Wayne Wilcox, Only Children
Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Marion Akpan, Anacostia
Crystal Brown, Giants
Erin Cherry, After Forever
Celeste Fianna, The Bay The Series
Cady Huffman, After Forever
Joy McElveen, Giants
Carolyn Ratteray, Riley Parra
Irene Roseen, The Rich and the Ruthless
Victoria Rowell, Jacqueline and Jilly
Karrueche Tran, The Bay The Series
Brianne Tju, Light as a Feather
Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Matthew Ashford, The Bay The Series
Ameer Baraka, Bronx SIU, UMC
Brandon Beemer, The Bay The Series
Carl Gilliard, Giants
Wil Lash, Anacostia
Tremayne Norris, Anacostia
Marc Anthony Samuel, Orbital Redux
Sean Samuels, Giants
Terrence Terrell, Giants
Alex Wyse, Only Children
Outstanding Guest Performer In a Digital Daytime Drama Series
Denise Boutte, Bronx SIU, UMC
Lou Diamond Phillips, Conversations in L.A.
Sean Patrick Flanery, The Bay The Series
Anita Gillette, After Forever
A. Martinez, The Bay The Series
Amy Pietz, Conversations in L.A.
J. August Richards, Giants
Eric Roberts, New Dogs, Old Tricks
Kelsey Scott, Giants
Marina Sirtis, Riley Parra