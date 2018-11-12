'General Hospital' Celebrates Maurice Benard's 25th Anniversary With Classic Sonny & Carly Episodes

Maurice Benard is celebrating 25 years playing Sonny Corinthos on General Hospital and the show is airing a special anniversary episode November 12 to commemorate the occasion.

Additionally, fans can access 20 (count ‘em, 20!) shows featuring Sonny’s most memorable moments. The episodes will feature storylines involving Sonny and Carly featuring three of the actresses who’ve brought Carly to life — Sarah Joy Brown, Tamara Braun, and current her current portrayer, Laura Wright.

These episodes can be viewed starting today through February 12 by going to abc.com/sonnyandcarly (no pesky login required) and on the ABC app.

Benard joined GH in 1993 as Sonny Corinthos, owner of the Paradise Lounge where Karen Wexler worked as a dancer. He was integrated into Port Charles society via his friendship with Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) and their mutual enemy Frank Smith (Mitchell Ryan).

After Jason Quartermaine (Steve Burton) suffered a traumatic brain injury, Sonny took him in and they became both friends and business partners in the mob world.

Sonny’s had numerous romances and trysts over the years including ones with Carly, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), Claudia Zacchara (Sarah Joy Brown), Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward; Kelly Sullivan), and Ava Jerome (Maura West). Benard’s most successful on-air romance came when Sonny was paired with Vanessa Marcil’s Brenda Barrett. Their chemistry goes to another level.

Benard has received numerous Daytime Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Sonny. In 2003, he took home the gold for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing the tortured mob boss.

