Is 'Celebrity Big Brother' Replacing 'NCIS'? Details on the CBS Show's Hiatus

No one gets between NCIS fans and their favorite show... unless it's Celebrity Big Brother.

The reality series, which premiered its second season on Monday, January 21, started its first week with additional episodes airing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. But that programming update on CBS must have been missed by most avid viewers of NCIS because many were fuming over its absence on January 22.

The procedural, which usuallys airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c, is taking a temporary hiatus for the star-studded unscripted series. Unlike a normal Big Brother season, Celebrity Big Brother only airs for a couple weeks, so its accelerated timeline is best served by multiple episodes in one week.

The reality of this means NCIS fans will have to wait for a new episode, and many fans took to social media to voice their frustration over it.

I can't believe @NCIS_CBS didn't come in tonight and @MacGyverCBS is not coming out Friday😭 can't stand this show replacing it...ugh I guess I'll watch on my own..😁 #NCIS #MacGyver — Amy0108 (@Amy_0108) January 23, 2019

So..... not only is this stupid reality show replacing @NCIS_CBS tonight, but it will replace it next week too?????? Who decided that this was a GOOD idea??? #ncis #notahappyfan — Wendy Hall (@asu2013mom) January 23, 2019

@NCIS_CBS OK CBS Will #NCIS return next Tuesday I hate it when they preempt our program to do this celebraty crap who cares this isn't at all interesting — Cheryl Dennis (@Cheryl_HDennis) January 23, 2019

@CBS I see you threw this stupidass #BigBrother on at the time #ncis usually comes on.. I guess you assume that you may get some new fans? Yea.. right.. that is what they made #neflix and #hulu for.... — BitsandBytes (@ajax659) January 23, 2019

What were you thinking with that stupid Big Brother...???? You messed up my tuesday, it is not complete without my Gibbs.. — Karla Fournier (@KarlaFournier1) January 23, 2019

The last episode fans saw was January 15's "The Last Link," which saw Gibbs take an important road trip. Now, viewers will have to mark their calendars for February 5, the show's return from hiatus. This episode, titled "She," features the following logline: "After a malnourished and confused 9-year-old is found hiding in a storage unit, NCIS reopens an old missing persons case when the girl is believed to be the daughter of a Navy recruit who disappeared 10 years ago. Also, Bishop discovers notes that Special Agent Ziva David kept on the case long after NCIS officially stopped investigating."

As longtime viewers know, Ziva David was Cote de Pablo's character in the series, she left in 2013 during Season 11. Seems like the return will be worth the wait!

NCIS, Returns Tuesday, February 5, 8/7c, CBS