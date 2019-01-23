Joan Collins to Guest Star on 'Hawaii Five-0' as [Spoiler's] Mom

Hawaii Five-0 is welcoming a very special guest star in the CBS drama's ninth season.

Dame Joan Collins will be joining the cast in a special appearance as Amanda Savage, a.k.a. Rachel's (Claire van der Boom) mother and Danny's (Scott Caan) ex-mother-in-law. It's safe to say these two didn't exactly get along.

Collins confirmed the exciting news in a tweet last week. "Loved doing Hawaii 5-0 with a wonderful cast and crew!," she wrote.

According to TVLine, the Dynasty icon will be featured in the 18th episode of Season 9. Amanda is back in town after a book tour and needs Danny and Steve (Alex O'Loughlin)'s help as her last-minute security team. Of course, because of Amanda's history with Danny, she takes a liking to Steve, and friction ensues.

Collins' most recent TV roles include parts in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and The Royals.

The Dame is loving spending time on set, that's for sure! Maybe we'll see her again sometime soon.

Hawaii Five-0, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS