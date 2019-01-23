'Suits' Renewed for a Ninth and Final Season on USA

Case closed: Suits is coming to an end.

Hours before the second half of Season 8 kicks off this evening, USA has announced that the fabulous legal drama will wrap it up with a 10-episode ninth and final season.

Originally conceived as a Wall Street-set series, the stylish and still-addictive series "has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA Network and SYFY in the announcement. “I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run."

Of course, this isn't entirely the end of the line. Should Pearson, the upcoming spinoff built around former series regular Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson, become a hit, there is a chance we'll see Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffmann) and Donna Paulson (Sarah Rafferty) again. Hell, if anyone can get departed original cast member Patrick J. Adams to reprise his role as Mike Ross, it's Jessica, right? (Just don't hold your breath on Meghan Markle...we're pretty sure the Palace has that one booked solid).

In recent seasons, Katherine Heigl, Dulé Hill, Wendell Pierce and Amanda Schull have joined the firm and tonight, a whole bunch of change is a' coming for the whole team. Including a really handsome, uh, suitor for Donna.

With the news of the show's end, creator and showrunner Aaron Korsh released this statement:

Though I know it isn’t true, it seems like only yesterday USA Network took a chance on an unestablished writer’s very first hour long script. These days that’s a common thing, but forty seven years ago when I first wrote the Untitled Korsh Project, nobody did it. Nobody except the people at USA and UCP. First and foremost I would like to thank Alex Sepiol and Dennis Kim, without whom Suits would never have gotten made. I also cannot thank Bill McGoldrick, Jeff Wachtel, Bonnie Hammer, Chris McCumber, Ted Chervin, Dave Bartis, Gene Klein, Doug Liman, Dawn Olmstead and everyone at the network and studio enough for their dedication and support throughout the years. And to the exceptional writers, cast and crew – thank you for your passion and devotion, without which, Suits would be nothing.

And last but never least, to the fans who have stuck with the Suits family through thick and thin, through can-openers and flashbacks—thank you for always speaking your mind. Without you, I might start to think I’m getting the hang of this writing thing. And once that happens, nobody wins. I look forward to enraging and hopefully sometimes delighting you with the final episodes. Finally, to my wife Kate and my children Cooper and Lucy. Thank you for enduring countless late nights and times away, for me to get to live my dream. I love you.

Love, Aaron

Suits, Wednesdays, 10/9c, USA