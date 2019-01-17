'Riverdale' to Tackle 'Heathers' for Season 3's Musical Episode

It's official — Riverdale's Season 3 musical episode will feature the musical adaptation of the 1989 cult-classic film Heathers. Set to air Wednesday, March 20, the episode will feature nine songs from the off-broadway musical.

According to Archie Comics, the crew at Riverdale High will put on their first production since Carrie in Season 2. Fans of Heathers will remember that the story set at Westerberg High circled around Veronica Sawyer (played by Winona Ryder in the film) and the school's "hottest and cruelest" girls Heather, Heather and Heather.

When Veronica doesn't conform to the Heather lifestyle, she gets caught up with a new boyfriend — the dark and mysterious J.D. (played by Christian Slater in the film). The dark twist of the story? J.D. plans to put the Heathers where he thinks they belong — dead and buried.

"Last year, we had a blast doing 'Carrie.' This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. 'Heathers: The Musical' is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids," said executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa about the news. "And everyone is singing…"

Does his reference to "everyone" include Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse)? He was the only core cast member who didn't perform in the Carrie production. Even so, the network released a cast list memo offering some more clues and it doesn't appear fans should get their hopes up too much.

Addressed to the cast and sent by Kevin (Casey Cott), it's revealed that Jughead will actually serve as the head of security during rehearsals. Meanwhile, the event is sponsored by... The Farm.

Other details that can be gleaned from the list are that Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) will play the titular Heathers, while Josie (Ashleigh Murray) will take on the role of Veronica, and Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor) is set to portray J.D.

And... is that Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) name we spy on the list? It seems like the January 16 cliffhanger of whether Archie's dead or not has an answer: The red-headed protagonist will play Kurt Kelly in the production.

Considering how last year's Carrie concluded, it's likely that the kids at Riverdale High are in for some surprises, especially with The Farm's Evelyn Evernever (Zoé De Grand Maison) among the cast.

See the full cast sheet in the image below, and don't forget to mark your calendars for the show-stopping episode on March 20.

