'Riverdale' First Look: Kelly Ripa's Mrs. Mulwray Is Gunning for Trouble (PHOTO)

Riverdale... a nice place to visit? If you're related to Mark Consuelos, it is!

As the show-watching world knows, Kelly Ripa is set to guest on the CW soap as Mrs. Mulwray, the alleged mistress of Consuelos' monstrous mogul, Hiram Lodge. And lucky for you, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at her appearance.

Ripa will debut in the January 30 episode, which airs two weeks after the show returns from winter hiatus with January 16's "No Exit."

Ripa teased the gig back in November and officially announced it on her day job, Live with Kelly and Ryan. "It’s a family affair........Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play. Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

We have no idea how long she'll be around, what she's doing during Hiram's trumped-up town-wide quarantine or whether Lodge ladies Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) or Veronica (Camila Mendes) will tangle with the interloper. But it's clear her wardrobe is just as deadly as she is.

Riverdale, Returns, Wednesday, January 16, 8/7c, The CW