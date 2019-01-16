'SMILF' Creator Frankie Shaw Addresses Accusations of Misconduct on Set (VIDEO)

Frankie Shaw, creator and star of SMILF, spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Kathie Lee and Hoda about the upcoming second season of her Showtime comedy series. She also responded to allegations of misconduct that reportedly occurred on set.

News broke in December that cast member Samara Weaving complained about how her sex scene were being handled by Shaw. Weaving complained to fellow actors Rosie O’Donnell and Miguel Gomez, and it was O'Donnell who was the one who made executives at ABC Studios aware of the complaint.

An HR investigation began, and eventually Shaw was cleared of the accusations. Weaving has since been released from her contract and she will not appear in a potential third season.

Shaw told Kotb and Hager, “This is my first time doing this job, and we moved fast, and I was learning on the go, and I’m just really grateful that I can take these lessons of being a more aware and in-tune showrunner moving forward.”

“And I will say, I am really proud of a lot of the work we did, you know? We had approximately 50 percent female crew in Boston. We had almost all women directors…[including] Kerry Washington," she added.

O’Donnell was also interviewed about the SMILF set and said, “It's a beautiful set, I have to say. There is a family feel on the set, and the great thing about Frankie is she addressed the stuff and the network did, and everybody is okay, and here we go.”

Kotb noted that ABC and Showtime commented to NBC saying they are still reviewing the claims.

Here's the clip from the TODAY interview:

SMILF, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 20, Showtime