'The Bachelor' Episode 2: Celebrity Guest Stars & the 'Fantasy Closet' (RECAP)

[SPOILER ALERT: This recap features spoilers from the Season 23, Episode 2 of The Bachelor.]

The limo arrivals are over, and it’s time for Colton Underwood to really get to know his eager contestants.

On Monday night’s latest episode of The Bachelor, the season got rolling with two group dates, a one-on-one, and a few celebrity guests. Oh, and some of the girls are already feuding — and it’s only week two.

Here’s what you might have missed this week on The Bachelor:

The First Group Date

On the first group date of the season, the ladies had to tell stories of their firsts — not surprising, since the theme of this season seems to be Colton’s V-card. With the help of guest stars and hilarious married couple, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, Demi, Bri, Tracy, Elyse, Hannah G., Nicole, Onyeka and Catherine had to prepare to perform their stories in front of a crowd and their Bachelor. No pressure!

In keeping with the theme, Colton opened up about the first time he was honest about still hanging onto his virginity, and that seemed to break the ice for everyone else.

Demi used her opportunity on stage to kiss Colton in front of everyone, which Colton said was a “bold move” but the other women weren’t fans — especially Tracy, who then pulled Demi aside to tell her the way she was acting isn’t cool.

Hannah B. & Caelynn

After Hannah B. got the one-on-one date and left to ride horses with Colton, Caelynn informed the cameras that she and Hannah B. (aka Miss Alabama 2018) used to be friends — until Hannah eventually turned on her for being the first runner up at Miss USA instead of her. Apparently, they are not cool with each other, despite being civil towards each other on camera (so far).

Last chance Hannah B. Colton giving you your last chance tonight on your birthday 🎁 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VEPrSDw5nr — All Things WSB-TV (@AllThingsWSB) January 15, 2019

Hannah B. and Colton’s date was a success, but when Caelynn was selected for the second group date, Hannah B. admitted that she wasn’t a fan of her either. Drama? Some kind of beauty pageant smack down is coming for sure!

Summer Camp With Billy Eichner

Another comedian showed up to help with the second group date: Billy Eichner! Colton and his single gals (Alex, Erika, Katie, Caelynn, Sydney, Tayshia, Nina, Kirpa, Caitlin, Courtney, Cassie and Heather) spent a day at summer camp, and the stakes were high: the contestants were split into two groups for challenges, and the winning group would get to stay at camp overnight.

The red team ends up winning which includes Heather, Alex, Katie, Tayshia, Caelynn and Cassie.

Raise your hand if you want to go to Camp Bachelor! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/vDWZmEktdM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 15, 2019

Heather uses the night time, camp fire moment to tell Colton that she’s never been kissed and that she’s also still a virgin. Since they have that last part in common, it appeared like he really appreciated her honesty. So much that he even gave her the date rose.

Demi Stirs Things Up

During the cocktail party, instead of dressing up, Demi dressed down — robe and all! She pulled Colton aside to join her in her "Fantasy Closet," which actually just turned out to be a massage table she set up to help Colton relax.

And she fully upset Tracy by doing it and another contestant feud seems to have been sparked.

She gets a little handsy and gives Colton an over-the-shirt massage, solidifying her role this season as the new "villain."

The Rose Ceremony

Finally, it's time for the rose ceremony and Colton decides to send Angelique, Annie, Alex and Erika home.

