Alicia Keys to Host the Grammy Awards 2019 on CBS — How Will She Do? (POLL)

It's official — 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and occasional Voice coach Alicia Keys will host the 2019 Grammy Awards on CBS.

The network announced the news early Tuesday morning that Keys would helm the music awards ceremony for the first time this February. Set to take place on the Staples Center stage in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, the Grammy Awards will honor the best and brightest in popular music today.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," said Keys. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going UP on Feb. 10!"

The singer also shared a video announcement on YouTube in celebration.

"A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy.

"Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond," Portnow continued. "As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change, we are thrilled to have her on board for what’s sure to be an unforgettable Grammy Awards."

Adds longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich, "Alicia is one of those rare artists who melds true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February."

Ranking the Best Grammy Performances of the Last Decade (VIDEOS) From Amy Winehouse to Kendrick Lamar, these are some acts that still stick out.

Keys has reached beyond the world of music as well as she's also a talented actress, New York Times best-selling author, producer, activist and much more. Keys has sold more than 30 million records since the release of her 2001 debut album, Songs in A Minor.

Since it's her first hosting gig with the Grammys, it's a little early to tell how she'll handle it. Do you think she was the right choice? Let us know in the poll below.

2019 Grammy Awards, Sunday, February 10, 8/7c, CBS