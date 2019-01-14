'The Sopranos' Prequel Movie Casts Jon Bernthal & Vera Farmiga

The cast of the upcoming Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, is filling up its cast with two new additions.

Before Monday, New Line's upcoming project had only cast one star: Alessandro Nivola (The Wizard of Lies), who will take on the role of Dickie Moltisanti — Christopher's (Michael Imperioli) father. Now, the big screen project has added Marvel's The Punisher and Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal, alongside Bates Motel alum Vera Farmiga, Variety reports.

No word has been released about the roles Bernthal or Farmiga will play at this time but fans should anticipate the use of many characters from the Soprano universe. The Many Saints of Newark follows the riots that took place in the New Jersey city during the '60s.

The film is being co-written by The Sopranos creator David Chase and producer Lawrence Konner, so it'll likely contain many throwbacks to its series inspiration. Meanwhile, Alan Taylor — who directed a handful of episodes during the show's run — is attached to direct the project, and Nicole Lambert and Marcus Viscidi will serve as executive producers.

This news comes days before the Season 2 premiere of Bernthal's Netflix series Marvel's The Punisher. He also recently reprised his role as Shane in The Walking Dead's ninth season.

Farmiga is slated to appear in Netflix's upcoming drama Central Park Five. She wrapped her run in Bates Motel in 2017 and appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams in 2018.