CBS All Access Developing Michelle Yeoh-Led 'Star Trek' Spinoff Series

The small-screen Star Trek universe is boldly going into even further expansion at CBS All Access, as the streaming service announced on Monday it is developing a live-action series spinning off Michelle Yeoh's Star Trek: Discovery character, Philippa Georgiou.

According to CBS All Access, the new and as-yet-untitled series will "expand on Yeoh's current role as a member of Starfleet's Section 31 division, a shadow organization within the Federation."

Discovery creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman will also be an EP on the new series, and he's bringing along scribes Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt to write for and co-executive produce the new venture.

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her,” said Kurtzman, in a release.

He added that, “Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” said Yeoh in the release. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

It's been a heck of week so far for Yeoh. At last night's Critics Choice Awards, Crazy Rich Asians, the hit film she recently headlined, was named Best Comedy (and Yeoh was also among the film's cast nominated for Best Acting Ensemble). The actress will also be seen again in the Star Trek world soon as Discovery returns for a new season on CBS All Access this Thursday.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 17, CBS All Access