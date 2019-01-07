'Star Trek: Discovery': Ethan Peck Teases an 'Emotional' Spock in Season 2
Trekkers, rejoice! Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, the sci-fi franchise's prequel, introduces fan favorite Spock (Ethan Peck) as the wise half-human/half-Vulcan joins the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery. (Also on board: Hell on Wheels actor Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike.)
Look for nonstop action as he and the other officers set out to stop the Red Angel, a malignant being that could bring about the extinction of all sentient life in our galaxy. Peck (the grandson of late film star Gregory Peck) gives us a preview.
What was your reaction to getting cast?
Ethan Peck: I was elated. Then I was brimming with terror! The task seemed impossible. Spock [originally played by Leonard Nimoy] is an important figure to so many people.
How does your decade-younger Spock differ from the beloved character?
He's not yet fully realized. I view this time in his history as an opportunity for us to explore Mr. Spock's genesis. It's during this moment that he reconciles his human and Vulcan [sides], so we see him sway between extremes of emotion and logic.
An emotional Spock?!
He's absolutely more emotional than we've seen him before. [Those feelings] erupt from deep within him, triggered by a traumatic event. He's dealing with his human side for the first time since childhood, a process that is essential to his development.
How's his relationship with his foster sister, Cdr. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)?
It's badly damaged, and this season explores where it stands and where it can go.
