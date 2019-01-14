'Chicago P.D.' First Look: 'Scrubs' Alum John C. McGinley Joins as Mayoral Candidate Brian Kelton (VIDEO)

John C. McGinley is taking a break from his usual comedic roles on shows like Scrubs and Stan Against Evil to play an ambitious police superintendent in cop drama Chicago P.D., and we have your first look!

It’s time for Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) to honor his deal with Deputy Superintendent Katherine Brennan (Anne Heche). If he backs her boss Brian Kelton (McGinley) for Chicago mayor — she wants to succeed him to make her move into politics — Brennan promised not to investigate his possible bad shooting of a big-time drug dealer.

That choice may be tougher than Voight expected. Though Kelton praises “the rank-and-file” police at his campaign event, singling out Voight as an exemplary cop, things soon take an unexpected turn.

In the exclusive clip below, check out the faces of Voight’s Intelligence Team, particularly detectives Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), when Kelton criticizes the opposition for wanting to “coddle” gang members. “I don’t want to work with gang members; I want to crush ‘em,” he says smugly. Burgess gives Voight a not-so-friendly side-eye when she sees him clapping for that sentiment.

We expect plenty of trouble within the squad over the sergeant’s latest move to save his career. Check out the sneak peek below and stay tuned to see what happens next!

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC