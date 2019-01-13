We Finally Have a 'Game of Thrones' Premiere Date & New Teaser Trailer (VIDEO)

The Old Gods and the new have heard your prayers for a Game of Thrones premiere date and have granted us one!

The eighth and final season of the HBO series will premiere on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Just last week during the Golden Globe awards, HBO released an extremely brief sneak peek. In those few seconds, fans see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on the ground at Winterfell. The Mother of Dragons finally meets Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

"Winterfell is yours, Your Grace," Sansa tells her and Daenerys gives a sly smile in her winter white outfit.

In the new teaser trailer dropped Sunday night, Stark "siblings" Sansa, Jon, and Arya (Maisie Williams) are in the crypts below Winterfell, passing by those of their dead parents Lyanna, Ned and Catelyn Stark.

Then, they illuminate three statues of themselves but are distracted by a sinister frost which usually indicates the presence of White Walkers.

Watch it below:

Game of Thrones, Sunday, April 14, HBO