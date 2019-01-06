'Game of Thrones' First Footage: Daenerys Arrives at Winterfell (VIDEO)

HBO has finally done it!

The premium cable network dropped its first scene from the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, due to premiere in April 2019.

In the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, fans see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving at Winterfell with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). She meets Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) for the very first time.

"Winterfell is yours, Your Grace," Sansa tells her and the Mother of Dragons gives a sly smile.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Meryl Streep searching for answers about her son's death in the second season of Big Little Lies. "I want to know what happened that night," she says.

Also spotted is Zendaya in Euphoria, new images from the highly anticipated Watchmen adaptation from Damon Lindelof, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the final season of the acclaimed series, Veep.

Check out the teaser trailer below: