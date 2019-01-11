'Bold and the Beautiful' First Look: '30 Rock's Katrina Bowden Makes Her Debut as Flo (VIDEO)

On Monday’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful, Katrina Bowden (30 Rock) makes her debut!

Bowden plays Flo, the mother of the baby Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) presented to Taylor (Hunter Tylo) at the conclusion of Friday’s show.

Flo explains to Taylor that she’s a Las Vegas casino dealer who recently gave birth to a baby girl she is considering giving up for adoption. Flo says that she’s not exactly a patient of Reese’s, but she reached out to him in light of her predicament.

Taylor can’t help but be taken a bit by the newborn.

Could there be more to this new arrival than meets the eye? We sure hope so! But you’ll have to tune in to B&B to see what happens next!

Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS