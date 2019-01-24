'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': What to Expect From Jake & Gina's 20th High School Reunion

The crew at New York City’s 99th precinct often behave like they’re teenagers.

But on Thursday night's new episode, detective Jake (Andy Samberg) and administrator Gina (Chelsea Peretti) actually relive their adolescence as the former classmates attend their 20th high school reunion. Jake “is a mix of super excited and nervous to revisit the person he was,” says showrunner Dan Goor.

The 9 Best Catchphrases From Mike Schur Comedies From 'Bingpot!' to 'ya basic,' these comedies — 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Good Place' and 'Parks and Rec' — know how to turn a catchy phrase.

So who, exactly, were he and Gina?

“Jake was very Jake-y,” Goor says of the wise-cracking cop, who brings wife Amy (Melissa Fumero). “There is no way to describe what Gina was like because she has always been indescribable.” (Well, Gina says she’s “the human form of the 100 emoji.”)

Goor remains mum on what shenanigans the “very tight friends” get up to, but expect bad dancing and other performances. “Jake,” he says, “may even sing a song or two.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 9/8c, NBC