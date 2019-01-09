'Friends From College' Season 2 Is About Picking up the Pieces, Says EP Nicholas Stoller

Last season, Friends From College, Netflix’s comedy about six former Harvard pals who have stayed a tad too codependent into adulthood, signed off with a disastrous 40th-birthday bash for interior designer Sam (Annie Parisse).

And… here comes the hangover. When the action picks back up, nine months have passed, and the gang — including party boy Nick and lawyer Lisa (Nat Faxon and Cobie Smulders) — is facing the repercussions of having their secrets and lies (think multiple illicit affairs) come to light.

“They’ve retreated from each other,” says Francesca Delbanco, who created the series with her husband, Nicholas Stoller. “This season is about how everyone picks up the pieces,” Stoller says. “Can they be friends again?”

Friends From College, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, Jan. 11, Netflix

