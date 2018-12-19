First Look: 'Friends from College' Nuptials Are 'Bonkers,' Says Series Co-Creator (PHOTO)

The nuptials of Max (Fred Savage) and long-suffering love Felix (Billy Eichner) on Season 2 of Friends From College reunite the sextet of Harvard alums, estranged for close to a year.

“The wedding is just bonkers,” says Francesca Delbanco, who co-created the series with her husband, Nicholas Stoller.

“Max is thrilled to be getting married, but he can’t help getting stressed out by small details. But Felix is a surgeon — he’s not going to let a wedding rattle him!”

Friends from College, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 11, Netflix