First Look: 'Friends from College' Nuptials Are 'Bonkers,' Says Series Co-Creator (PHOTO)
Barbara Nitke/Netflix
The nuptials of Max (Fred Savage) and long-suffering love Felix (Billy Eichner) on Season 2 of Friends From College reunite the sextet of Harvard alums, estranged for close to a year.
“The wedding is just bonkers,” says Francesca Delbanco, who co-created the series with her husband, Nicholas Stoller.
“Max is thrilled to be getting married, but he can’t help getting stressed out by small details. But Felix is a surgeon — he’s not going to let a wedding rattle him!”
Friends from College, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 11, NetflixAlertMe
This article also appeared in the Dec 24 - Jan 6 issue of TV Guide Magazine.