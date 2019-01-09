All the Legal Action That's Taken Place Since 'Surviving R. Kelly' Premiered

Surviving R. Kelly is the new Lifetime docuseries chronicling all the young women who have alleged the singer sexually abused and manipulated them. These accusations and interviews have caused a stir in the media and now Kelly may be facing a criminal investigation in Georgia.

According to CNN, Gerald Griggs, the attorney for the family of Joycelyn Savage — one of the women currently living with Kelly — said the Fulton County (Georgia) District Attorney reached out to him after the docuseries aired over January 3-5.

The family believes Kelly has allegedly brainwashed Savage and made her part of his sex cult. They also believe he's manipulated her into not communicating with them anymore.

"Griggs said he was asked to provide a list of witnesses in regards to events that allegedly took place in Kelly's house in the northern Atlanta suburb of Johns Creek in 2017," CNN reports.

Meanwhile, the Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in Chicago — Kelly's home city — said she was "sickened" after watching the series and is urging for potential victims to come forward. She reportedly is already working with two families.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It takes the courage to relive and repeatedly re-experience trauma by telling your story of sexual victimization, but we rely heavily on victim accounts and witness statements to prosecute cases involving sexual assault and domestic violence,” Foxx said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Please come forward. There is nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you."

Steve Greenberg, Kelly's Chicago attorney, has responded to the allegations. He calls them "stories" which are only being used to "fill reality TV time."

The 52-year-old singer has been previously been accused of and denied having inappropriate relationships with several underage girls in the past and he married late singer Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old in 1994.