'Surviving R. Kelly' Uncovers New Stories for Sequel 'The Reckoning'

The award-winning explosive documentary series continues as Lifetime unravels more to the saga with Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, airing across three nights, beginning January 2.

Part II will feature interviews from a variety of perspectives including with new survivors, supporters, psychologists and cultural and legal experts, and more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges.

The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard.

The full story will be available beginning on Thursday, January 2, with a six-hour marathon of part I, airing in its entirety, leading into the two-hour premiere of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. Night two continues with two new hours of content, on January 3, and will conclude on Saturday, January 4.

In the days following the debut of Surviving R. Kelly on Lifetime this past January, vital conversations erupted throughout the world. Calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35%, and #MuteRKelly activists were further galvanized to protest for R. Kelly’s record label to drop him.

Public outcry ensured the survivors would not be ignored and more women came forward with allegations of abuse.

Seven weeks after the debut of the docuseries, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault involving alleged four victims and spanning over a decade, ultimately leading to Kelly’s arrest. Then in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested on charges including child pornography and kidnapping, facing a total of 18 federal charges.

Surviving R. Kelly (6-hour Marathon of Part I), Thursday, January 2, 3/2c, Lifetime

Surviving R. Kelly: Part II The Reckoning, - Part 1, Premiere, Thursday, January 2, 9/8c, Lifetime

Surviving R. Kelly: Part II The Reckoning - Part 2, Premiere, Friday, January 3 at 9/8c, Lifetime

Surviving R. Kelly: Part II The Reckoning - Part 3, Premiere, Saturday, January 4 at 8/7c, Lifetime