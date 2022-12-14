Lifetime Sets ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Premiere — Watch Trailer (VIDEO)

Lifetime is bringing its Peabody award-winning, Emmy-nominated documentary series, Surviving R. Kelly, to an end early in the new year.

The network has announced that Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter will debut as a two-night event on Monday, January 2 and Tuesday, January 3 at 8/7c. As you can see in the trailer above, it focuses on the fallout of the former R&B superstar’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials. While many have read the headlines, the final chapter connects the shocking fine print with unspeakable details never shared with the public, culminating in the verdict heard around the world.

The first night, on January 2, follows the court testimonial of Azriel Clary’s journey as its revealed she was instructed to lie in the infamous R. Kelly interview with Gayle King. She shares horrifying details of her abuse on the witness stand, and her family details the intimidation tactics launched at the family by R. Kelly supporters. Legal experts and journalists provide insight on racketeering charges Kelly faces. It also offers an inside look at the aftermath of the infamous gun threat at the premiere screening of the documentary.

Then for the second night, on January 3, the focus is on Jane Doe #1 and the revelation of John Does, who take the stand. New survivors also emerge. The series will conclude with the survivors sharing their victim impact statements as they hear the final verdict against R. Kelly. In September, he was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex.

In this conclusion, Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter features over 60 voices and testimonials. It is executive produced by Joel Karsberg of Kreativ Inc., a creative working pod with Bunim Murray Productions, Tamra Simmons, Jesse Daniels, and Maria Pepin, and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter, Two-Night Event Premiere, Monday, January 2 & Tuesday, January 3, 8/7c, Lifetime