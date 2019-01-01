Lifetime's 'Surviving R. Kelly' Docuseries Chronicles Alleged Abuse by the R&B Singer

With over 50 interviews, the story of three-time Grammy winner R. Kelly’s controversial past — from 1970 through present day — will be revealed in Surviving R. Kelly.

The lifestyle of the R&B singer, who first came to prominence with the hit song “I Believe I Can Fly,” has been riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.

From reports from his inner circle detailing how he would pick up young girls at malls to his ex-wife’s tearful allegations of physical and emotional abuse, along with strings of sexual misconduct statements by witnesses, the accusations keep coming.

Ex-wife Andrea Kelly is ready to share her full story, saying “I cannot not speak,”and expressing her wish to let other affected women know they are not alone.

Survivors are coming forward in this documentary because, as one of Kelly's alleged victims says, “My silence allowed it to continue.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Surviving R. Kelly is a special three-night event on Lifetime, beginning Thursday, January 3. Two additional hours will air Friday, January 4, at 9/8c and the final installment of the six-part documentary series will debut on Saturday, January 5 at 9/8c.

Surviving R. Kelly, Premieres Thursday, January 3, 9/8c, Lifetime