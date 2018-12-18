George Takei Joins AMC's 'The Terror' Season 2 as Series Regular & Consultant

Season 2 of The Terror is beginning to take shape with the addition of Star Trek veteran and social activist George Takei!

AMC announced Tuesday that the iconic actor will be a consultant and series regular on the anthology series' 10-episode second season, premiering in 2019. Takei joins previously announced cast addition Derek Mio, who will play Chester Nakayama. Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos) will direct the season's first two episodes, which begin production this January in Vancouver.

Season 2 of the Ridley Scott-produced series is set during World War II and centers on the strange deaths haunting a Japanese-American community. It follows one man's journey to learn about and defend against an evil entity. Those familiar with Takei's history before playing Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek know he was imprisoned as a child in two Japanese-American internment camps, which later led him to become an activist for social justice.

It is because of Takei's background that he will serve as a consultant, ensuring that historical events are depicted accurately. Takei will also play Yamato-san, a former fishing captain and community elder in the community Chester lives. Also in the second season cast are Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as a woman from Chester's past named Yuko, Miki Ishikawa (Unbroken) as Chester's father Henry, and Naoko Mori (Everest) as Chester's mother Asako.

The new season is co-executive produced by Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island). Woo also serves as the series' showrunner.

The Terror, Season 2, Coming 2019, AMC