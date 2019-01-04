'The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors': 4 Things to Know About the Iconic Location

Where can you see more stars on the ground than in the sky? The iconic Walk of Fame, an 18-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street that fetes celebrities and attracts about 10 million visitors a year.

This special, hosted by Dean Cain, rounds up 2018's new squares, among them Jennifer Garner, Dwayne Johnson and Mark Hamill. Let’s engage in some sidewalk talk.

• The idea was proposed in 1953 by local chamber of commerce president E.M. Stuart. In 1960, the first star — for director Stanley Kramer (It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World) — was laid. Today there are more than 2,600 brass and terrazzo stars, plus about 500 blanks for the future.

• Only Gene Autry has all five stars: Radio, Recording, Motion Pictures, Television and Live Performance.

• A nominating party or the actual inductee must cover construction and maintenance fees of about $40,000.

• Ed O'Neill's star was laid in front of a (now-closed) shoe store — a nod to his Married…With Children salesman role. And the star for Mike Myers, aka randy Austin Powers, sits outside the International Love Boutique.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors, Friday, January 4, 9/8c, The CW