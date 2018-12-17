NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks might be out for payback against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day

The NBA must think we’ve been really good this year. There are a whole lot of great games under the tree on Christmas Day:

Milwaukee at New York (noon/11a c, ESPN) No peace on earth here. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (pictured) promised vengeance against the Knicks’ Mario Hezonja for perceived disrespect during their December 1 game. “I’m going to punch him in the [groin] next time,” said Antetokounmpo. That time has come.

Oklahoma City at Houston (3/2c, ABC) The Thunder’s Paul George and Russell Westbrook look to play Scrooge to the Rockets’ Chris Paul and James Harden. The disappointing Rockets could use a Christmas miracle.

Philadelphia at Boston (5:30/4:30c, ABC) Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and the Sixers are fun to watch. The Celtics, so far, are not.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (8/7c, ABC and ESPN) This game between LeBron James’ Lakers and Steph Curry’s Warriors is so big, it needs to air on two TV networks.

Portland at Utah (10:30/9:30c, ESPN) Two underachieving Western Conference foes collide in the nightcap, but you’ll be so full of Christmas cheer by this time, you’ll barely notice the mediocrity.

NBA Basketball, Tuesday, December 25, beginning at noon/11a c, ESPN & ABC