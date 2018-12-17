NBA Christmas Day TV Schedule 2018
The NBA must think we’ve been really good this year. There are a whole lot of great games under the tree on Christmas Day:
Milwaukee at New York (noon/11a c, ESPN) No peace on earth here. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (pictured) promised vengeance against the Knicks’ Mario Hezonja for perceived disrespect during their December 1 game. “I’m going to punch him in the [groin] next time,” said Antetokounmpo. That time has come.
Oklahoma City at Houston (3/2c, ABC) The Thunder’s Paul George and Russell Westbrook look to play Scrooge to the Rockets’ Chris Paul and James Harden. The disappointing Rockets could use a Christmas miracle.
Philadelphia at Boston (5:30/4:30c, ABC) Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons and the Sixers are fun to watch. The Celtics, so far, are not.
Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State (8/7c, ABC and ESPN) This game between LeBron James’ Lakers and Steph Curry’s Warriors is so big, it needs to air on two TV networks.
Portland at Utah (10:30/9:30c, ESPN) Two underachieving Western Conference foes collide in the nightcap, but you’ll be so full of Christmas cheer by this time, you’ll barely notice the mediocrity.
