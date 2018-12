2018 College Football Bowl Game TV Schedule

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2018 College Football Playoff

The long parade of college football bowl games begins December 15, but the only two games that really matter in determining the national champion happen December 29 in the College Football Playoff semifinal games.

The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the No. 2 Clemson Tigers in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Then, 2018 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray (pictured) and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners go up against the defending national champion and No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winners move on to the title game January 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Here's the full lineup of college football postseason games:

2018 College Football Bowl Game Schedule

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, December 15

• AUTONATION CURE BOWL, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., Tulane vs. Louisiana, 1:30pm ET, CBS Sports Network

• NEW MEXICO BOWL PRESENTED BY PROGRESSIVE, Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, Utah State vs. North Texas, 2pm ET, ESPN

• MITSUBISHI MOTORS LAS VEGAS BOWL, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Arizona State vs. #21 Fresno State, 3:30pm ET, ABC

• RAYCOM MEDIA CAMELLIA BOWL, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan, 5:30pm ET, ESPN

• R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Middle Tennessee vs. Appalachian State, 9pm ET, ESPN

Tuesday, December 18

• CHERIBUNDI BOCA RATON BOWL, FAU Football Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla., UAB vs. Northern Illinois, 7pm ET, ESPN

Wednesday, December 19

• DXL FRISCO BOWL, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas, San Diego State vs. Ohio, 7pm ET, ESPN

Thursday, December 20

• BAD BOY MOWERS GASPARILLA BOWL, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., Marshall vs. South Florida, 8pm ET, ESPN

Friday, December 21

• MAKERS WANTED BAHAMAS BOWL, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas, Florida International vs. Toledo, 12:30pm ET, ESPN

• FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL, Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho, Western Michigan vs. BYU, 4pm ET, ESPN

Saturday, December 22

• JARED BIRMINGHAM BOWL, Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala., Memphis vs. Wake Forest, 12pm ET, ESPN

• LOCKHEED MARTIN ARMED FORCES BOWL, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas, Houston vs. Army, 3:30pm ET, ESPN

• DOLLAR GENERAL BOWL, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala., Buffalo vs. Troy, 7pm ET, ESPN

• SOFI HAWAII BOWL, Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech, 10:30pm ET, ESPN

Wednesday, December 26

• SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Boston College vs. #25 Boise State, 1:30pm ET, ESPN

• QUICK LANE BOWL, Ford Field, Detroit, Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, 5:15pm ET, ESPN

• CHEEZ-IT BOWL, Chase Field, Phoenix, California vs. TCU, 9pm ET, ESPN

Thursday, December 27

• WALK-ON'S INDEPENDENCE BOWL, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La., Temple vs. Duke, 1:30pm ET, ESPN

• NEW ERA PINSTRIPE BOWL, Yankee Stadium, New York, Miami vs. Wisconsin, 5:15pm ET, ESPN

• ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS TEXAS BOWL, NRG Stadium, Houston, Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, 9pm ET, ESPN

Friday, December 28

• FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE MUSIC CITY BOWL, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Purdue vs. Auburn, 1:30pm ET, ESPN

• CAMPING WORLD BOWL, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., #16 West Virginia vs. #20 Syracuse, 5:15pm ET, ESPN

• VALERO ALAMO BOWL, Alamodome, San Antonio, #24 Iowa State vs. #13 Washington State, 9pm ET, ESPN

Saturday, December 29

• CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, #10 Florida vs. #7 Michigan, 12pm ET, ESPN

• BELK BOWL, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C., South Carolina vs. Virginia, 12pm ET, ABC

• NOVA HOME LOANS ARIZONA BOWL, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arkansas State vs. Nevada, 1:15pm ET, CBS Sports Network

• CFP SEMIFINAL: GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, #3 Notre Dame vs. #2 Clemson, 4pm ET, ESPN

• CFP SEMIFINAL: CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Fla., #4 Oklahoma vs. #1 Alabama, 8pm ET, ESPN

Monday, December 31

• MILITARY BOWL PRESENTED BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md., Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech, 12pm ET, ESPN

• HYUNDAI SUN BOWL, Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas, Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, 2pm ET, CBS

• REDBOX BOWL, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., Michigan State vs. Oregon, 3pm ET, FOX

• AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., #23 Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, 3:45pm ET, ESPN

• SAN DIEGO COUNTY CREDIT UNION HOLIDAY BOWL, SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, Calif., #22 Northwestern vs. #17 Utah, 7pm ET, FS1

• TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla., NC State vs. #19 Texas A&M, 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Tuesday, January 1

• OUTBACK BOWL, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla., #18 Mississippi State vs. Iowa, 12pm ET, ESPN2

• PLAYSTATION FIESTA BOWL, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz., #11 LSU vs. #8 UCF, 1pm ET, ESPN

• VRBO CITRUS BOWL, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla., #14 Kentucky vs. #12 Penn State, 1pm ET, ABC

• ROSE BOWL GAME PRESENTED BY NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif., #9 Washington vs. #6 Ohio State, 5pm ET, ESPN

• ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, #15 Texas vs. #5 Georgia, 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Monday, January 7

• CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY AT&T, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 8pm ET, ESPN