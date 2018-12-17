Candace Cameron Bure Shares 'Christmas Across America' in Hallmark Channel Special

Actress/producer Candace Cameron Bure has starred in her fair share of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, but on Monday, she hosts her first holiday special for the network.

Bure presents a charming look at holiday celebrations across the country in the new hourlong presentation Candace Cameron Bure's Christmas Across America. In the program, the Fuller House star takes viewers coast-to-coast to enjoy surprising ways that communities celebrate Christmas.

The idea for the special came from Bure’s discovery of America’s unique holiday customs. “I’ve traveled all over the world, and a lot within the United States,” she says, “and I found that there are so many Christmas traditions I had no idea that went on!

“There’s all kinds of really fun and goofy and outrageous things,” Bure continues, “and then there are very heartwarming things. So we’re gonna spotlight all of those, and just show a glimpse of how people celebrate Christmas in America.”

A few of the unique holiday experiences highlighted include a trip to Santa Claus, Ind.; a visit with the Portland Winterhawks to take in one of the most magical traditions in minor-league hockey—the annual Teddy Bear Toss; a stopover in Chandler, Ariz., to see its tumbleweed Christmas tree; and a jaunt to Jacksonville to witness Judge David Gooding’s annual “Home for the Holidays” adoption ceremony.

The wide range and wonderful variety of America’s Christmas celebrations is an affirmation of our country’s diversity.

“There’s no wrong way to celebrate Christmas,” says Bure. “When it comes down to it, I think it’s all about being with family and friends. The way we do it — depending on our weather, and where we live, and our surroundings — just makes it all the more fun and interesting.”

Candace Cameron Bure's Christmas Across America, Monday, Dec. 17, 7/6c, Hallmark Channel