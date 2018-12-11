Ring in the Season With Candace Cameron Bure's 'Christmas Across America'

While you bake cookies, wrap presents, and prepare your home for holiday visitors, be sure to tune into Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Across America.

From Santa’s Village, host Candace Cameron Bure will be your guiding spirit through all of the festive places in America on Monday, December 17.

Your trip begins with the total town takeover and traditions of Santa Claus, Indiana. Then, it continues through to the amazing light show in Leavenworth, Washington, with many magical yuletide stops along the way.

As far as Christmas traditions go, Bure’s Hallmark Christmas movies are a holiday tradition for many of us. Her first Hallmark Christmas movie dates back 10 years ago to 2008’s Moonlight and Mistletoe and continues annually to 2018’s A Shoe Addict’s Christmas.

The special features people from every corner of the country as they celebrate the season and embrace Christmas. Take this journey from coast to coast during the merriest time of the year.

Candace Cameron Bure's Christmas Across America, Monday, December 17, 7/6c, Hallmark Channel