Each and Every One of Candace Cameron Bure's Christmas TV Movies, Ranked

How do Hallmark Channel fans know it’s Christmas without Cameron Candace Bure on their screens?

The Fuller House star is the Queen of the Christmas TV movie, starring in seven of them since 2008, by our count. And she’s back again this year with A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, playing a “holiday hater” who gets trapped at her department store workplace on Christmas Eve and is taught the true meaning of the holiday by a guardian angel. Only time will tell how that movie compares to her prior efforts.

Scroll down to check out her movies of Christmases past, ranked by IMDb user rating.

A Christmas Detour (2015)

Bure plays a magazine writer whose plans for a picture-perfect life are upended by the handsome stranger, played by Paul Greene, whom she meets on a flight grounded by a snowstorm. At first, he has no tolerance for anything romantic, but this is a Hallmark movie…

IMDb rating: 6.2

Moonlight & Mistletoe (2008)

Bure stars in this TV movie as a sales executive who has to return to her family business, a year-round Christmas village called Santaville, when her dad is injured. Luckily, she uses the opportunity to fall in love with a handsome stranger, played by Christopher Wiehl.

IMDb rating: 6.4

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Switched for Christmas (2017)

Bure pulls double duty in this gig, playing twin sisters who swap lives for the holiday — with the big-city sister enjoying a suburban existence and vice versa — and who promptly fall in love with two handsome not-so-strangers, played by Mark Deklin and Eion Bailey.

IMDb rating: 6.7

Let It Snow (2013)

Bure stars in this Christmasy rom-com as a hospitality executive who works to modernize a rustic lodge, only to find love with a handsome stranger, played by Jesse Hutch.

IMDb rating: 6.8

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Bure portrays a doctor who, after being denied the position she wants, moves to a remote and secretive Alaskan locale and finds love with a handsome stranger, played by David O’Donnell. Yes, the Hart of Dixie vibes are strong with this one.

IMDb rating: 6.8

The Heart of Christmas (2011)

Bure went from the Hallmark Channel to the Gospel Music Channel for this movie, and no, we haven’t found that channel on the dial, either. She plays a businesswoman who neglects her family until she meets a neighboring toddler dying from leukemia. Yep, it’s a tearjerker.

IMDb rating: 7.2

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Journey Back to Christmas (2016)

Bure plays a World War II nurse who travels to the present and finds love with a handsome stranger, played by Oliver Hudson. Yes, the Outlander vibes are strong with this one.

IMDb rating: 7.2