'The Blacklist' First Look: Liz Is on the Hunt for Answers in Season 6 (VIDEO)

Last season on The Blacklist, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) discovered one of TV's most shocking twists, and in Season 6, she's a woman determined to find the truth.

After learning that Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) isn't who he says he is, Liz is "torn between the relationship she's developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies."

This time around, she has the upper hand because no one knows she learned the contents of the bag. "Season 6 is all about that quest to discover the truth about who this imposter really is," Boone says in a special sneak peek video.

But in true Reddington fashion, he continues to taunt Liz with half-truths and false promises to tell her everything, as long as she helps him with his master plan. "Along with an answer, comes a list of questions," Spader hints at in the video.

Watch the sneak peek below:

The Blacklist, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, January 3, 10/9c and Friday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC