'The Blacklist' Season 6 Trailer: Red's in Prison and Facing Execution?! (VIDEO)

The Blacklist's Red Reddington (James Spader) is being held in federal prison and facing execution!

He's finally going to deal with the consequences of his 30 years as a criminal... or is he? In a new trailer for Season 6, we see him ask Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) for help as she's visiting Red in prison.

Obviously, Liz knows he's not the real Raymond Reddington, which she discovered in the big Season 5 finale twist, but can she still trust him? She and the task force had to distance themselves from Red to protect their operation, so he's going to have to rely on his own wits, instincts, and decades of experience on the run.

Watch the latest promo below:

The Blacklist, Premieres, Thursday, January 3, 10/9c and continuing Friday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC