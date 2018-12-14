Welcome Back, Crawleys! The First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Trailer Is Here (VIDEO)

The first Downton Abbey movie teaser trailer has dropped and it's cordially inviting fans to theaters in 2019.

The film, from Focus Features and Carnival Films, recently wrapped production and will be an extension of the highly successful TV series which boasts three Golden Globes, 15 Primetime Emmys, and many other accolades over the course of its six seasons.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” said Focus chairman Peter Kujawski previously in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The cast includes: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

Julian Fellowes, who created and wrote the original Downton Abbey show, penned the script, with Michael Engler directing and Brian Percival executive producing.

Downton Abbey, Only In Theaters, September 20, 2019