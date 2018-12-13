'Last Man Standing': Hector Elizondo on What's to Come for Ed & the Baxters This Christmas (VIDEO)

As the holidays approach it's always good to take stock of what you're thankful for and many viewers are surely feeling grateful for this year's return of Last Man Standing.

Luckily, they'll be treated to a Baxter family Christmas in the December 14 episode "The Gift of the Mike Guy," in which the beloved bunch celebrate the season with the help of their friends. We have a special exclusive sneak peek at a moment from the episode between Mike (Tim Allen) and former boss and pal Ed (Hector Elizondo).

In the clip, Ed's mission to pass out holiday cards comes into question by Mike who points out that the retiree is avoiding paying for stamps. Hilarity ensues, of course:

"I like written expressions. Quite frankly I don’t want anyone to be writing for me," Elizondo tells us of his own approach to holiday cards. "I like to get a blank piece of paper and write something from the heart... that’s the tradition of the art that’s missing — writing by hand so that there’s some DNA in there."

As the episode progresses, there will be some lessons learned. "Ed is gonna find out that contribution is the most important thing that we can do as individuals and as citizens," hints the actor of his character.

Just like the fans, Elizondo is thankful for the return of Last Man Standing which was canceled by ABC in 2017 and pick up by Fox in 2018. "Coming back with the show is like a pair of comfortable slippers [Laughs] – if you don’t like that, you don’t like black-eyed peas, as my friend from the South used to say."

And the family vibes we see on-screen are just as strong off. "It’s a wonderful family to be with. We’re still in the thrall of the outcome of this, how it’s turned out and the reception of it," the actor says.

"We’re very pleased and very proud that we can bring something positive to the airwaves." Isn't that what the holidays are all about?

