'Superstore' Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Guess Who's (Training) Day Has Come? (VIDEO)

Oh Glenn, we love you. But stop.

In Superstore's midseason finale Thursday, the Cloud 9ers are subjected to a fate worse than working retail at the holidays: A new training video from Glenn (Mark McKinney).

Gathered in the break room, Amy (America Ferrera), Jonah (Ben Feldman) and the rest of the colleagues are forced to watch their boss' late-night recording on how the keep the store running. It is filled with all sorts of garbage suggestions and, at one point, is grounds for at least one sort of lawsuit.

The bit also marks what could be the birth of Cheyenne (Nichole Bloom) and Mateo's (Nico Santos) worst idea ever, as well as a possible turning point for Dina (Lauren Ash). Note her reaction to Jonah's comment about her being an assistant manager.

Who knows, by the time the show returns on Thursday, March 7 at 8/7c, the store might even have a new boss! May god help them all.

Superstore, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC