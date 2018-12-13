'Sorry For Your Loss' & Three Other Original Series Renewed on Facebook Watch

Facebook launched its new streaming platform, Facebook Watch, in 2018, and it was made available to every country around the world.

Dozens of Facebook originals debuted, and millions have people have tuned in to it. To be exact, "There are already more than 400 million people monthly and 75 million people daily who spend at least one minute on Watch — and on average, these 75 million daily visitors spend more than 20 minutes in Watch," according to the social media platform.

Continuing with this rapid growth, Facebook Watch has announced that four original series have been renewed for second seasons: Five Points, Huda Boss, Sacred Lies and Sorry For Your Loss.

“Seeing our audience embrace and champion Sorry for Your Loss and reading the comments and posts from people who feel seen and understood watching our show, has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. Facebook Watch has been such a wonderful home for our series and I am grateful for the opportunity to work again with them and with Big Beach, to bring season two to life," said creator/showrunner Kit Steinkellner.

Sacred Lies creator/showrunner added, "I think with all the divisiveness in our world right now — people are hungry for positive connection and interaction. I have never seen thousands and thousands of people come together on the internet in such a harmonious, celebratory and positive way."

Some new stats for Facebook Watch Originals include:

Most Followed Show & Most Active Facebook Group: Red Table Talk

Most Loyal Fans: Sorry For Your Loss

Show with the Most Comments: Confetti

Most Viewed Episode: Returning the Favor, Operation Combat Bikesaver

Next year, be on the lookout for the reboot of MTV's The Real World, which will be available in the United States, Mexico, and Thailand.

You can find all Watch content on your desktop and on Facebook Lite, anywhere around the world.