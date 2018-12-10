A Very Merry Holiday Chat With 'CMA Country Christmas' Performer Brett Eldredge

With his smooth style and even smoother vocal stylings, Brett Eldredge has become a part of many people’s yuletide playlists. So it’s no surprise the popular performer was tapped to perform at the ninth annual CMA Country Christmas.

For this year's event, one of the most well-dressed men in country music joins a powerhouse lineup including Tony Bennett, Dan + Shay, Amy Grant, Brad Paisley, Lindsey Stirling, Martina McBride, host Reba McEntire and more to put their spin on some holiday classics.

Eldredge, who has appeared on the special for five consecutive years, will sing renditions of "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Silver Bells."

Before the show airs on ABC, the country superstar took a break in-between wrapping up end-of-the-year tour dates for a Christmas-themed Q&A with TV Insider.

What is it like being a part of what has become a tradition this time of year with country music and the holiday season?

Brett Eldredge: In country music, you always feel like a part of the family. Being my fifth year, this feels like home! And now three years into having Christmas albums out, I love kicking off every holiday season with this show.

What does Christmas mean to you?

Christmas means togetherness. A reminder for everyone to work with each other and not against one another. Family and nostalgia of years past!

Do you have a favorite Christmas tradition or memory?

My favorite Christmas memory was singing "Silent Night" every year at the Christmas Eve service with all the candles lit and surrounded by my family.

Tell us about your latest music project, the deluxe version of Glow Deluxe, out now. It features five additional tracks, two of which viewers of CMA Country Christmas will hear. What was the inspiration behind it?

Glow Deluxe is a bigger, better version of Glow! I have been a Christmas music fan since I was a little kid, and I have felt the magic of Christmas through music. It was always my dream to record an album like this.

With the new year coming up, what can fans expect from you in 2019?

I am going to create something extra-special for them.

Do you have a New Year’s resolution?

Spend more time connecting in the moment, on the things that matter, and less on electronics.

What’s it like being pretty much synonymous with Christmas thanks to your music, concerts and these televised appearances? In many ways, it’s bringing new audiences into country music.

As an artist, I always want to be authentic to who I am, and Christmas music and this classic big-band sound is a big part of who I am. It has been a dream to see the fans’ reactions and all the new fans it has brought — I am very grateful. I hope to do this for decades to come!

CMA Country Christmas, Monday, December 10, 8/7c, ABC