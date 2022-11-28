This year’s CMA Country Christmas is right around the corner. The annual musical holiday special airs December 8 on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and the 2022 event will feature performances from Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay, and more. In TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, fans get a glimpse of host Carly Pearce rocking out to her rendition of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”

CMA Country Christmas brings the holidays home, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a cozy and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Filmed at the Steel Mill in Nashville, Tennessee, the special kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on ABC with additional performers including Old Dominion, Steven Curtis Chapman, The War and Treaty, and Molly Tuttle. This marks Pearce’s second consecutive year hosting the special. In 2021, she co-hosted with Gabby Barrett. In addition to “Here Comes Santa Claus,” Pearce will perform “Man With the Bag” during this year’s show.

This year, the country stars will join together to recreate holiday classics. Pearce will join Tuttle for a performance, and Jenee Fleenor will join McCreery in a special appearance. Now in its 13th year, the show’s stage will be strewn with a slew of artificial Christmas trees and more holiday décor as part of the Country Music Association’s partnership with Balsam Hill.

CMA Country Christmas is a production of the Country Music Association. The 2021 special featured performances from Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Louis York, The Shindellas, Breland, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, and Lainey Wilson.

Starting in 2010, CMA Country Christmas rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances. ABC is the network home to the CMA Awards and CMA’s summer concert TV special CMA Fest.

CMA Country Christmas, Thursday, December 8, 9/8c, ABC, Next-Day Streaming, Hulu & Disney+