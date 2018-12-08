The Complete Guide to FXX's 'The Simpsons' 30th Anniversary Marathon
The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history,The Simpsons, is celebrating its 30th anniversary in primary colors with specials from FXX and FOX.
The highly-decorated animated comedy has been recognized over its 30 years with 32 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, and the Peabody Award. And on Sunday, December 16, a 15-hour marathon on FXX will feature episodes handpicked by executive producer Al Jean.
The 30-episode marathon begins at 9 AM ET/PT and ends at midnight, with the 640th show, “Bart’s Not Dead.”
As the show enters its 30th year, a special encore of The Simpsons' first-ever episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” is scheduled for Sunday, December 23. In this 1989 Christmas special, Homer tries to earn extra Christmas money as a mall Santa, but — “d’oh!” — everything he does goes wrong until Santa’s Little Helper helps him out.
Below is a night-by-night list of the episodes airing during FXX’s The Simpsons 30th Anniversary Marathon (all times ET/PT):
9:00 AM Life on the Fast Lane (Season 1, Episode 9)
9:30 AM Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment (Season 2, Episode 13)
10:00 AM Radio Bart (Season 3, Episode 13)
10:30 AM Marge vs. the Monorail (Season 4, Episode 12)
11:00 AM Cape Feare (Season 5, Episode 2)
11:30 AM Lisa's Wedding (Season 6, Episode 19)
12:00 PM Treehouse of Horror V (Season 7, Episode 6)
12:30 PM Homer's Phobia (Season 8, Episode 15)
1:00 PM Trash of the Titans (Season 9, Episode 22)
1:30 PM Viva Ned Flanders (Season 10, Episode 10)
2:00 PM Behind the Laughter (Season 11, Episode 22)
2:30 PM HOMR (Season 12, Episode 9)
3:00 PM She of Little Faith (Season 13, Episode 6)
3:30 PM Three Gays of the Condo (Season 14, Episode 17)
4:00 PM The Way We Weren't (Season 15, Episode 20)
4:30 PM Future-Drama (Season 16, Episode 15)
5:00 PM The Seemingly Never-Ending Story (Season 17, Episode 13)
5:30 PM The Haw-Hawed Couple (Season 18, Episode 8)
6:00 PM Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind (Season 19, Episode 9)
6:30 PM Gone Maggie Gone (Season 20, Episode 13)
7:00 PM Once Upon a Time in Springfield (Season 21, Episode 10)
7:30 PM Angry Dad: The Movie (Season 22, Episode 14)
8:00 PM Holidays of Future Passed (Season 23, Episode 9)
8:30 PM Treehouse of Horror XXIII (Season 24, Episode 2)
9:00 PM Brick Like Me (Season 25, Episode 20)
9:30 PM Treehouse of Horror XXV (Season 26, Episode 4)
10:00 PM Halloween of Horror (Season 27, Episode 4)
10:30 PM The Town (Season 28, Episode 3)
11:00 PM Gone Boy (Season 29, Episode 9)
11:30 PM Bart's Not Dead (Season 30, Episode 1)AlertMe