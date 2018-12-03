'Westworld': Lisa Joy Takes Fans Inside 'The Door' in DVD Never-Before-Seen Bonus Content (VIDEO)

The second season of HBO’s sci-fi hit series, Westworld, will soon be available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Season 2, titled "The Door," will be available to watch at home or on the go on December 4, and features all "10 riveting episodes plus exclusive immersive bonus features."

In Season 2, viewers are taken back to the Delos owned and operated parks, where the “hosts” are becoming fully conscious and planning their rebellion against humankind. Watch Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) take no prisoners, Maeve (Thandie Newton) attempt to reunite with her daughter, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) try to organize his memories, and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) test his "fidelity."

In addition to the 10 episodes, they're offering up some never-before-seen bonus content. And lucky for you, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at some of that bonus footage!

Here's What You Will Find on the Discs:

DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Bring Yourself Back Online (New)

Reflections on Season Two – Dolores, Teddy and Bernard

Of Love and Shogun – Maeve, Hector and Lee

Journeys and Technology – Stubbs, Logan and Clementine

The Buzz: On the Red Carpet

Return To Westworld

Creating Westworld’s Reality

Creating Westworld's Reality: An Evocative Location

Creating Westworld's Reality: Fort Forlorn Hope

Creating Westworld's Reality: The Delos Experiment

Creating Westworld's Reality: Shogun World

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Inside the Cradle

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Chaos In The Mesa

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Ghost Nation

Creating Westworld’s Reality: Deconstructing Maeve

Creating Westworld's Reality: The Valley Beyond

Creating Westworld's Reality: The Drone Hosts

4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Includes all digital special features plus:

The Truth Behind Delos (New)

These Violent Delights Have Violent Ends (New)

**Special Features are subject to change

And you don't have to wait to get that inside a look at the series!

Check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below in which creators and executive producers, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, reveal insider details about the creation of the James Delos character (played by Peter Mullan):

Westworld, Returns 2019, HBO

Westworld Season 2: The Door, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, Available, Dec. 4, 2018