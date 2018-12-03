'Westworld': Lisa Joy Takes Fans Inside 'The Door' in DVD Never-Before-Seen Bonus Content (VIDEO)
The second season of HBO’s sci-fi hit series, Westworld, will soon be available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD.
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that Season 2, titled "The Door," will be available to watch at home or on the go on December 4, and features all "10 riveting episodes plus exclusive immersive bonus features."
In Season 2, viewers are taken back to the Delos owned and operated parks, where the “hosts” are becoming fully conscious and planning their rebellion against humankind. Watch Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) take no prisoners, Maeve (Thandie Newton) attempt to reunite with her daughter, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) try to organize his memories, and the Man in Black (Ed Harris) test his "fidelity."
In addition to the 10 episodes, they're offering up some never-before-seen bonus content. And lucky for you, TV Insider has an exclusive first look at some of that bonus footage!
Here's What You Will Find on the Discs:
DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
Bring Yourself Back Online (New)
Reflections on Season Two – Dolores, Teddy and Bernard
Of Love and Shogun – Maeve, Hector and Lee
Journeys and Technology – Stubbs, Logan and Clementine
The Buzz: On the Red Carpet
Return To Westworld
Creating Westworld’s Reality
Creating Westworld's Reality: An Evocative Location
Creating Westworld's Reality: Fort Forlorn Hope
Creating Westworld's Reality: The Delos Experiment
Creating Westworld's Reality: Shogun World
Creating Westworld’s Reality: Inside the Cradle
Creating Westworld’s Reality: Chaos In The Mesa
Creating Westworld’s Reality: Ghost Nation
Creating Westworld’s Reality: Deconstructing Maeve
Creating Westworld's Reality: The Valley Beyond
Creating Westworld's Reality: The Drone Hosts
4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY AND DVD SPECIAL FEATURES
Includes all digital special features plus:
The Truth Behind Delos (New)
These Violent Delights Have Violent Ends (New)
**Special Features are subject to change
And you don't have to wait to get that inside a look at the series!
Check out this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette below in which creators and executive producers, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, reveal insider details about the creation of the James Delos character (played by Peter Mullan):
Westworld, Returns 2019, HBO
