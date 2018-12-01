'Family Guy': Peter Helps Chris Get a Grip on Mowing the Lawn (VIDEO)

One of the annoyances of living in suburbia is that neighbor who tends to get going on very noisy chores like snow-blowing or mowing the lawn at an unreasonably early hour, often on a weekend when the rest of the block is hoping to sleep in a bit.

This week's new episode of Family Guy, called "Con Heiress," pokes fun at that situation in one scene as Peter (Seth MacFarlane) is up bright and early to instruct Chris (Seth Green) in the ways of cutting their grass.

After all, Peter's first lesson in lawn-mowing is: "You always start by 7am, before everyone wakes up ... including roosters."

As you can see in the exclusive clip below, an actual rooster doesn't take too kindly to this. Peter and Chris then work on trying to start the mower, and Chris' vast experience in self-pleasuring proves to have given him the perfectly strong grip needed to yank the machine's pull cord hard enough to start it.

Check it out:

This scene comes from one of the episode's sub-plots in which Peter and Chris vie for Mr. Herbert's affection. Also in the episode, Stewie and Brian (both voiced by MacFarlane) are in a battle of their own as they compete for the inheritance of a wealthy, older heiress.

