'Supernatural': Breaking Down That Dean Twist & What's Next

[This article contains spoilers from fall finale of Supernatural.]

Things aren't looking so good for Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).

On Thursday night's Supernatural, the demon hunter started to experience some intense issues with his vision but decided not to say anything to his brother and friends. It's safe to say Dean's mind, body, and soul haven't fully recovered from the archangel Michael possessing him earlier in the season.

In fact, Ackles teased that Dean's problem isn't going to resolve itself anytime soon. "This is not a fading problem. This is a problem that is festering. So it’s definitely going to rear its ugly head and probably in a way that’s the worst way possible," he told TV Addict.

Meanwhile, executive producer Phil Sgriccia teased that you're going to have to keep watching to find out how much Michael affected Dean because the storyline is "a thread that keeps going."

And Sam (Jared Padalecki) won't become aware of his brother's issues until much later in the season. Executive producer Brad Bucker said that, “Sam doesn’t become aware of it right away because Dean knows that everybody is (a) so worried about him, (b) so worried about Jack, and (c) so worried about Michael, that to add to their burdens by saying ‘something strange is happening to me’ is probably not his style. Sam doesn’t become aware of it for a while and we don’t play it every episode."

Speaking of Jack (Alexander Calvert), he's dying, according to Rowena (Ruth Connell), who used a powerful spell with archangel grace to try and save him and it didn't work in the slightest.

But there's still hope, according to Padalecki. “As you know, the Winchester brothers and Castiel don’t take anything lying down. So they’re going to try and figure out every single way [and] go to the ends of the earth [to help Jack]. Jack’s become a family member," he insisted.

Let's not forget that they all still have another problem on their hands: Nick (Mark Pellegrino) — he's on a killing spree, obviously giving into his dark urges after being used as Lucifer's vessel.

Supernatural, Returns 2019, The CW