6 Merriest Movie Marathons on TV This Holiday Season

These festive flicks will keep you on your couch until December 26!

Best Christmas Ever

(Now through December 25, AMC)

The only network where you can see Elf, The Polar Express and Chevy Chase uprooting a tree in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

25 days of Christmas

(Now through December 25, Freeform)

For fans of Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause or Jim Carrey in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Harry potter Christmas Marathon

(December 24, 8:30am/7:30c, Syfy)

Enjoy broomsticks and butterbeer with all eight films back-to-back.

A Christmas story 24-Hour Marathon

(December 24, 8/7c, TBS and TNT)

We triple-dog-dare you to tune in.

Die hard 30th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

(December 25, 6:30am/5:30c, IFC)

Yippie-ki-yay — watch Bruce Willis get bloodied by baddies all day long.

Christmas Day Comedy Movie Marathon

(December 25, 8am/7c, FXX)

Twelve hours of crazy comedies on repeat: Christmas With the Kranks, A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas and Seth Rogen’s The Night Before.