'Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You' Animated Movie Makes Its TV Debut on AMC

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There’s just one thing I need,” Mariah Carey sings. And for little Mariah, that one thing is a puppy.

This enduring family holiday classic centers on young Mariah who sees a darling puppy named Princess at the pet store. She puts the pup on her Christmas list, but before this Christmas wish can come true, she must prove she's responsible enough.

So how does she do that? By dog sitting Uncle Reggie’s crazy canine, Jack!

Filled with family fun, holiday spirit and shenanigans, this film features Mariah singing the title track, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and three of her holiday classics: “Christmas Time Is in the Air Again,” “Miss You Most (at Christmas Time),” and “Lil Snowman.”

Don't miss it when the movie, based on the 1994 hit song which was turned into a children’s book in 2015, has its television premiere December 7!

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, Friday, December 7, 8/7c, AMC