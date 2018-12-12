'Bird Box' & More Must-See Original Movies on Netflix Right Now

With the holidays coming, hunker down in front of the fire with some delicious hot cocoa and watch these three new movies on Netflix!

Available, Friday, Dec. 14, Netflix

“I really wanted to come to terms with the women who forged me, the family that forged me, and the country that forged me,” says Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity), who was inspired by his own childhood growing up in Mexico City in the 1970s. Roma is an intimate yet sprawling domestic drama about a family in crisis, with a central character (Yalitza Aparicio) based on the real-life caretaker who helped raise Cuarón and his siblings. —Christopher Wallenberg

2. Bird Box

Available, Friday, Dec. 21, Netflix

Seeing is definitely not believing in this chilling new thriller starring Sandra Bullock. An invading force has taken over Earth, and if you look at them — whatever they are — you’ll instantly go crazy and kill yourself. That’s a good argument for hiding under the covers if we ever heard one. Unfortunately for Bullock’s Malorie, she’ll be forced to navigate a dangerous river with two young children in tow as she attempts to get to safety. The stellar supporting cast includes Sarah Paulson and Jacki Weaver. —John Hogan

2. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Available now, Netflix

Lord of the Rings and War for the Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis directs this action-packed update of The Jungle Book, which mixes live action with stunning animation. Some of the megastars lending their talents (and voices) to this story of a boy (Rohan Chand) raised by animals who’s torn between society and the jungle: Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hollander, Matthew Rhys and Serkis himself. —JH