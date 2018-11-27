'Life-Size 2' Stars Francia Raisa & Tyra Banks Test Their Tree-Decorating Skills (VIDEO)

What can't Eve do?

The doll-turned-real person, famously played by Tyra Banks, is returning to TV in the highly anticipated sequel movie Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve.

In the Freeform flick, Francia Raisa plays Grace Manning, the 20-something CEO of Marathon Toys, which makes the beloved Eve doll. She's completely in over her head in the position and needs someone to help her gain the confidence she needs to run her late mother's company. With the help Grace's young next-door neighbor, Eve comes to life just in time to remind Grace that she's a powerful leader and that nothing can stop a well-prepared and focused woman.

In this exclusive featurette, Raisa and Banks get into the holiday spirit with some fun tree-trimming, but they're under a time crunch, so their speed-decorating skills are put to the test.

Check it out below:

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve, Movie Premiere, Sunday, Dec. 2, 9/8c, Freeform